Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is based in Los Angeles, California. “

REXR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

NYSE:REXR traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 164,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,085. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $54.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2,555.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

