Reviewing The Coca-Cola (KO) and Truett-Hurst (THST)

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) and Truett-Hurst (NASDAQ:THST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Truett-Hurst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Coca-Cola $35.41 billion 5.78 $1.25 billion $1.91 25.13 Truett-Hurst $6.47 million 1.42 -$640,000.00 N/A N/A

The Coca-Cola has higher revenue and earnings than Truett-Hurst.

Risk and Volatility

The Coca-Cola has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truett-Hurst has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Coca-Cola and Truett-Hurst, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Coca-Cola 0 11 12 0 2.52 Truett-Hurst 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus price target of $51.40, indicating a potential upside of 7.08%. Given The Coca-Cola’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Coca-Cola is more favorable than Truett-Hurst.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.4% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of The Coca-Cola shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Truett-Hurst shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

The Coca-Cola pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Truett-Hurst does not pay a dividend. The Coca-Cola pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Coca-Cola has increased its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The Coca-Cola and Truett-Hurst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Coca-Cola 8.70% 43.12% 9.76% Truett-Hurst -5.82% 15.27% 7.26%

Summary

The Coca-Cola beats Truett-Hurst on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glacéau Vitaminwater, Gold Peak, FUZE TEA, Glacéau Smartwater, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, and Ayataka brand names. The Coca-Cola Company offers its beverage products through a network of company-owned or controlled bottling and distribution operators, as well as through independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Truett-Hurst Company Profile

Truett-Hurst, Inc., together with its subsidiary, H.D.D. LLC, produces, markets, and sells wines primarily in the United States. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct to Consumer segments. It produces wine from a range of varietals, including the Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Zinfandel, Petite Sirah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, and other red blends. The company offers its products primarily under the VML, Healdsburg Ranches, Colby Red, Bradford Mountain, and Dearly Beloved brands directly through its tasting rooms, wine clubs, and winery Websites. Truett-Hurst, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Healdsburg, California.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.