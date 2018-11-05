Reviewing Splunk (SPLK) and Carbon Black (CBLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Splunk and Carbon Black’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Splunk $1.27 billion 11.39 -$259.10 million ($1.31) -76.21 Carbon Black $162.01 million 6.77 -$55.82 million N/A N/A

Carbon Black has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Splunk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Splunk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of Carbon Black shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Splunk shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Splunk and Carbon Black’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Splunk -20.55% -26.44% -12.67% Carbon Black -40.75% N/A -20.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Splunk and Carbon Black, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Splunk 1 3 29 0 2.85 Carbon Black 0 2 5 0 2.71

Splunk currently has a consensus target price of $124.59, indicating a potential upside of 24.81%. Carbon Black has a consensus target price of $28.60, indicating a potential upside of 77.09%. Given Carbon Black’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carbon Black is more favorable than Splunk.

Summary

Splunk beats Carbon Black on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc. provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud. The company also provides Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments; and Splunk Analytics for Hadoop, a software for exploring, analyzing, and visualizing data stored in Hadoop and Amazon S3. In addition, it offers Splunk Enterprise Security that addresses security threats and information; Splunk IT Service Intelligence, which monitors health and key performance indicators of critical IT services; Splunk User Behavior Analytics that detects cyber-attacks and insider threats; Splunk Machine Learning Toolkit, an app to apply machine learning techniques and algorithms to data stored in Splunk; Splunk App for AWS that collects and analyzes data from AWS data sources; and Splunk DB Connect to get business and enterprise context. Further, the company operates Splunkbase and Splunk Answers Websites, which provide an environment to share apps, collaborate on the use of its software, and provide community-based support and education, as well as offers application programming interfaces and software development kits. Additionally, it offers maintenance and customer support, training, and consulting and implementation services. The company serves cloud and online services, education, financial services, government, healthcare/pharmaceuticals, industrials/manufacturing, media/entertainment, retail/ecommerce, technology, and telecommunications industries. Splunk Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Carbon Black Company Profile

Carbon Black, Inc. provides security solutions in the United States and internationally. Its security cloud platform captures, records, and analyzes unfiltered endpoint data. The company's solutions enable customers to predict, prevent, detect, respond to and remediate cyber attacks before they cause a damaging incident or data breach. Its solutions are used to augment or replace legacy antivirus software, prevent malware and fileless attacks, protect against ransomware, hunt down threats, respond to and remediate security incidents, lock down critical systems and applications, lock down critical systems and applications, secure workloads and applications in virtualized and cloud environments, comply with regulatory mandates, and enhance other security products through its unfiltered endpoint data. The company serves enterprises, government agencies, and mid-sized organizations. Carbon Black, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

