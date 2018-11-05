Reviewing Northrop Grumman (NOC) and Coda Octopus Group (CODA)

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) and Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Northrop Grumman and Coda Octopus Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northrop Grumman 0 6 9 1 2.69 Coda Octopus Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus target price of $357.50, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Given Northrop Grumman’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Northrop Grumman is more favorable than Coda Octopus Group.

Dividends

Northrop Grumman pays an annual dividend of $4.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coda Octopus Group does not pay a dividend. Northrop Grumman pays out 36.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northrop Grumman has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Coda Octopus Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northrop Grumman $25.80 billion 1.84 $2.02 billion $13.28 20.62 Coda Octopus Group $18.02 million 3.54 $3.33 million N/A N/A

Northrop Grumman has higher revenue and earnings than Coda Octopus Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.7% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Northrop Grumman shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Coda Octopus Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Northrop Grumman and Coda Octopus Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northrop Grumman 9.62% 38.27% 8.46% Coda Octopus Group 9.91% 7.80% 5.66%

Volatility and Risk

Northrop Grumman has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coda Octopus Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northrop Grumman beats Coda Octopus Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services. The Aerospace Systems segment designs, develops, integrates, and produces manned aircraft, autonomous systems, spacecraft, high-energy laser systems, microelectronics, and other systems/subsystems. This segment sells its products primarily to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other U.S. government agencies for use in various areas, including intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; strike operations; communications; earth observation; and space science and exploration. The Mission Systems segment offers mission solutions and multifunction systems, including C4ISR systems; radar, electro-optical/infrared, and acoustic sensors; electronic warfare systems; cyber solutions; space systems; intelligence processing systems; air and missile defense integration; navigation; and shipboard missile and encapsulated payload launch systems for the DoD, intelligence community, international, federal-civil, and commercial customers. The Technology Services segment provides software and system sustainment, training, and integrated logistics support solutions, as well as engages in the modernization of platforms and associated subsystems. Northrop Grumman Corporation was founded in 1939 and is based in Falls Church, Virginia.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business. It offers CodaOctopus GeoSurvey data acquisition and interpretation software; CodaOctopus GeoSurvey acquisition products, such as hardware and software solutions for field acquisition of sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profiler; and CodaOctopus GeoSurvey productivity suite of software that automates the tasks of analyzing, annotating, and mosaicing complex data sets. The company also provides CodaOctopus instruments for sidescan sonar and sub-bottom profilers; and motion sensing products, which include Octopus F180 and F170 products that bring accurate positioning and motion data into offshore conditions for marine survey applications. In addition, it offers 3D imaging products comprising Echoscope, a real-time 3D imaging sonar that provides 3D images of the underwater environment; Dimension, a 3D sonar for the remotely operated vehicle (ROV) market that provides real-time visualization for subsea vehicle applications; CodaOctopus underwater inspection system; Echoscope C500 for ROV and autonomous underwater vehicle based applications; and Echoscope XD for wider area of view. Further, the company provides engineering services to subsea and prime defense contractors; and rugged visual computers and small-form-factor PCs, rugged touch screen computers, rugged chassis/enclosures, subsea telemetry and data acquisition systems, rugged workstations, analog-to-digital converters, and rugged LCD displays. It markets its products under the CodaOctopus brand name. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. Coda Octopus Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of CCM Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.