Reviewing Cubic (CUB) & Know Labs (KNWN)

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) and Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cubic and Know Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cubic $1.49 billion 1.21 -$11.20 million ($0.41) -160.37 Know Labs $4.87 million 10.35 -$3.90 million N/A N/A

Know Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cubic.

Dividends

Cubic pays an annual dividend of $0.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Know Labs does not pay a dividend. Cubic pays out -65.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.3% of Cubic shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Cubic shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Know Labs shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Cubic has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Know Labs has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cubic and Know Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cubic 0.57% 1.54% 0.81% Know Labs -66.64% N/A -228.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Cubic and Know Labs, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cubic 0 2 4 0 2.67 Know Labs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cubic currently has a consensus price target of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.03%. Given Cubic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cubic is more favorable than Know Labs.

Summary

Cubic beats Know Labs on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through four segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD Systems), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Services (CGD Services). The CTS segment integrates payment and information technology and services for intelligent travel solutions. It delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management; and tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, as well as enables transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network. The CGD Systems segment supplies live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions to the U.S. Department of Defense, other U.S. government agencies, and allied nations. The CMS segment offers networked C4ISR solutions for defense, intelligence, security, and commercial missions. The CGD Services segment provides specialized military, security force, and intelligence support services to the U.S. government and allied nations. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Know Labs

Know Labs, Inc., develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for identification, authentication, and diagnosis. It offers ChromaID Lab Kit, which scans and identifies solid surfaces targeting various markets, including commercial paint manufacturers, pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, process control companies, currency paper and ink manufacturers, security cards, cosmetic companies, scanner manufactures, and food processing companies. The company, through its subsidiary TransTech Systems, Inc., distributes products for employee and personnel identification. The company was formerly known as Visualant, Incorporated and changed its name to Know Labs, Inc. in May 2018. Know Labs, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

