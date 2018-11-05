Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 4,701 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 5.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,701 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $5,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PB. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $301,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $322,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 69.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PB opened at $67.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $60.15 and a one year high of $79.20.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18. The business had revenue of $187.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.08 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from Prosperity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

In other news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 3,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total transaction of $227,636.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,235 shares in the company, valued at $8,515,747.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Henderson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $76,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,050 shares in the company, valued at $79,894.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,695 shares of company stock worth $585,029. Insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.60.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

