Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Intact Financial Co.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (IFC)

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) – Cormark dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intact Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 1st. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.92. Cormark also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.93 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$110.00 to C$107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Desjardins raised Intact Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$114.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Intact Financial from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$109.20.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$103.74 on Monday. Intact Financial has a 1 year low of C$91.65 and a 1 year high of C$109.33.

In related news, insider Lucie Martel sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$105.14, for a total value of C$150,350.20. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,630 shares of company stock valued at $170,954.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

