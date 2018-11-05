Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keane Group Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (FRAC)

Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Keane Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Handler now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Keane Group’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get Keane Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FRAC. ValuEngine raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Keane Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keane Group from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $15.00 price target on Keane Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Keane Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.91.

NYSE:FRAC opened at $13.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of -0.50. Keane Group has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $558.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.56 million. Keane Group had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAC. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 621,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,206,000 after acquiring an additional 207,430 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,748,000 after acquiring an additional 884,434 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keane Group by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

About Keane Group

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Article: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Keane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.