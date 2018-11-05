Repme Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $81,963.00 (RPM)

Repme (CURRENCY:RPM) traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Repme has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $81,963.00 worth of Repme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Repme has traded 85.8% higher against the US dollar. One Repme token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, STEX and Token Store.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Repme alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00007202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00015420 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.71 or 0.00150812 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00257428 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $663.20 or 0.10305030 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012190 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Repme Token Profile

Repme’s launch date was February 24th, 2018. Repme’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,220,523,483 tokens. Repme’s official message board is medium.com/@repmedapp . Repme’s official website is repme.io . Repme’s official Twitter account is @repmeio

Buying and Selling Repme

Repme can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, STEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Repme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Repme should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Repme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Repme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Repme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.