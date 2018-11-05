Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 5,300 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,793,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 9,160,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,605,000 after acquiring an additional 808,488 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,266,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,713,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,902,000 after acquiring an additional 212,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Financial Investment Co Ltd increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. City Financial Investment Co Ltd now owns 251,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

EWZ stock opened at $41.61 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

