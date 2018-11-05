Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $720,000 Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Visionary Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $227,000.

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $30.44 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $34.15.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.