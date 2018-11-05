Red Hat (RHT) Getting Somewhat Negative News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) have been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Red Hat earned a daily sentiment score of -1.08 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the open-source software company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Red Hat’s score:

Get Red Hat alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Red Hat to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.48.

Shares of Red Hat stock opened at $172.24 on Monday. Red Hat has a 12-month low of $115.31 and a 12-month high of $177.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 19th. The open-source software company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. Red Hat had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $822.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Hat will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,103 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,912. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Red Hat Company Profile

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

Read More: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Red Hat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Hat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.