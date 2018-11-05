Red Eagle Mining (R) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Red Eagle Mining Corp (TSE:R) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 923051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Red Eagle Mining (TSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Ian Slater purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$120,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 439,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,975.

Red Eagle Mining Company Profile (TSE:R)

Red Eagle Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada and Colombia. The company owns 100% interest in the Santa Rosa Gold Project located in Antioquia, Colombia, as well as holds 100% interests in the Vetas Gold, California Gold, and Santa Ana Silver Projects.

