Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Renasant (RNST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Renasant (NASDAQ: RNST) in the last few weeks:

10/30/2018 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/30/2018 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/24/2018 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/23/2018 – Renasant was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/2/2018 – Renasant was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/19/2018 – Renasant was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank and Renasant Insurance, Inc. “

NASDAQ RNST opened at $35.74 on Monday. Renasant Corp. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.01.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $138.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Renasant Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Renasant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,928,000 after purchasing an additional 235,926 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Renasant by 175,088.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 131,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 131,316 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,342,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after purchasing an additional 123,471 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Renasant by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 770,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,079,000 after purchasing an additional 110,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Renasant by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 168,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 106,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.72% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

