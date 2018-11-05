Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ: OCFC):

11/5/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

10/30/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/4/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/27/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/26/2018 – OceanFirst Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC opened at $25.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.56. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $69.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 19.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

In other news, Director Kimberly M. Guadagno purchased 1,725 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.93 per share, with a total value of $49,904.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,904.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 24.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,098 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 80,674 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,095 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,751 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,601 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 16.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 164,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,931,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. 73.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

