Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Home Bancshares (HOMB)

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ: HOMB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/30/2018 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/29/2018 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/19/2018 – Home Bancshares had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $28.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2018 – Home Bancshares had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2018 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/11/2018 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2018 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/28/2018 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

9/19/2018 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HOME BANCSHARES, INC. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas, with six wholly owned bank subsidiaries that provide a broad range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals and municipalities. Three of the bank subsidiaries are located in the central Arkansas market area, a fourth serves central and southern Arkansas, a fifth serves Stone County in north central Arkansas, and a sixth serves the Florida Keys and southwestern Florida. “

9/13/2018 – Home Bancshares was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/7/2018 – Home Bancshares was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB opened at $19.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Home Bancshares Inc has a twelve month low of $18.03 and a twelve month high of $25.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Home Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 32.68%. The company had revenue of $171.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Home Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other news, insider Tracy French acquired 2,500 shares of Home Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 112,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,569.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $47,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 7.0% during the second quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC now owns 39,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 207,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 2.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 171,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 94,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

