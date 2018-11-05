Realogy (RLGY) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.86.

Shares of NYSE RLGY opened at $17.76 on Monday. Realogy has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $28.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). Realogy had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realogy will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLGY. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 996.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,057,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,707,000 after buying an additional 2,778,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Realogy by 36.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,522,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,721,000 after buying an additional 1,750,240 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 15,200,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,469 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,217,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in Realogy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,890,000.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

