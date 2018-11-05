Ready Capital (RC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, analysts expect Ready Capital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ready Capital has a 52 week low of $13.55 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.41%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.68%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point downgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

