Re/Max (RMAX) Rating Reiterated by Craig Hallum

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Craig Hallum in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $65.00. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.33% from the company’s previous close.

RMAX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Re/Max from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Re/Max in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Re/Max presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Shares of RMAX opened at $35.13 on Monday. Re/Max has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $61.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $623.42 million, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Re/Max (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.06). Re/Max had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $54.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Re/Max will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMAX. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Re/Max by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 241,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Re/Max by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 17,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Re/Max by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 121,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 23,017 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Re/Max during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in Re/Max by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Re/Max Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

