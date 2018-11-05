Raymond James Upgrades Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) to Outperform

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $41.00 price target on Wildhorse Resource Development and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wildhorse Resource Development from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wildhorse Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of WRD opened at $21.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.08. Wildhorse Resource Development has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $29.67.

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $225.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.16 million. Wildhorse Resource Development had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wildhorse Resource Development will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 290.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,329,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732,750 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 18.3% in the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 924,204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,438,000 after acquiring an additional 143,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 1,682.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,319 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $22,882,000 after acquiring an additional 851,709 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development in the first quarter worth about $12,672,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development by 76.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 654,938 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $16,609,000 after acquiring an additional 283,542 shares during the period. 95.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana.

