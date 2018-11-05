Raymond James Reiterates Market Perform Rating for TransAlta Renewables (RNW)

Raymond James reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a research note published on Friday. Raymond James currently has a C$12.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNW. Desjardins cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TD Securities upgraded TransAlta Renewables from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities cut TransAlta Renewables from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.00.

RNW stock opened at C$10.56 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$10.23 and a 1 year high of C$13.85.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$107.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$105.80 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company's portfolio consists of wind, hydro, and gas facilities. It owns and operates 18 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2316 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the State of Wyoming, and the State of Western Australia.

