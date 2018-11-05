QuinStreet (QNST) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

QNST has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Singular Research started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “long” rating and a $16.75 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Get QuinStreet alerts:

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. QuinStreet has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $845.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $112.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Simons sold 21,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $330,402.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 38,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total transaction of $549,508.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,919 shares in the company, valued at $4,128,758.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,474,039 shares of company stock worth $22,431,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in QuinStreet during the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing and media company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.