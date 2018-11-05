Quidel Co. (QDEL) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $9,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QDEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,300,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.86.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant sold 7,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $469,826.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,629,603. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth F. Buechler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $375,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,014,460.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 163,667 shares of company stock valued at $11,366,872. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $66.19. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,476. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $77.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -952.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Quidel had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $103.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus products point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

