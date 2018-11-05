QuickLogic (QUIK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 86.76% and a negative net margin of 121.74%. The business had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect QuickLogic to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QUIK stock opened at $0.96 on Monday. QuickLogic has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $2.22.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, designs, markets, and supports silicon solutions for smartphones, wearable and hearable devices, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things. The company also provides Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGAs), software drivers, and associated design software and programming hardware, as well as eFPGA intellectual property (IP), such as ArcticPro and ArcticPro 2.

