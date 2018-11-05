QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.

Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,265 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 46.4% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,199 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 46.6% in the second quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,322 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 32,839 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.3% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 77,541 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 775,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.87.

In other news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total value of $87,985.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $6,302,079. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $63.33 on Monday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.56 and a twelve month high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

