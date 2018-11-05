QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,362 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 25,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 62,870 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,757 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $63.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $93.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.69. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to buy up to 34.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.87.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 1,306 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.37, for a total transaction of $87,985.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 88,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $6,098,286.25. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,076.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $6,302,079 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

