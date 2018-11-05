Qiagen (QGEN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Commerzbank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qiagen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qiagen has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.13.

Get Qiagen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QGEN traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 25,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,666. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $39.45.

Qiagen (NASDAQ:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $377.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Qiagen by 194.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 411,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 272,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the third quarter worth about $17,813,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Qiagen by 135.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 548.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen by 5.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 579,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,947,000 after acquiring an additional 29,901 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. (QIAGEN) is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing Sample to Insight solutions that transform biological samples into molecular insights. Its Sample to Insight solutions integrate sample and assay technologies, bioinformatics and automation systems. Its sample technologies are used for isolating and preparing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), ribonucleic acid (RNA) and proteins from blood or other liquids, tissue, plants or other materials.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Qiagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qiagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.