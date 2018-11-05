Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH) Issued By Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) – Investment analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for PRA Health Sciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

PRAH stock opened at $100.49 on Monday. PRA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $76.39 and a 12-month high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 25.75%. The firm had revenue of $717.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total transaction of $656,565,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAH. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 103.6% during the second quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 930.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

