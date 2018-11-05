Q4 2018 Earnings Forecast for FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Issued By B. Riley

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – B. Riley raised their Q4 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of FormFactor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FormFactor’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $16.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.59.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The firm had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of FormFactor by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 867,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 381,208 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $248,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 3.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,945,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,746,000 after acquiring an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in FormFactor during the third quarter worth $178,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael W. Zellner sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $148,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,893.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Delateur sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.