Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.98.

Shares of EL opened at $143.11 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $4,298,633.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,704,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.