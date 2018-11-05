Q3 2019 Earnings Forecast for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Estee Lauder Companies’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.64 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of EL opened at $143.11 on Monday. Estee Lauder Companies has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 11.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 20.7% in the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.95% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 31,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $4,298,633.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,704,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 36,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total value of $4,840,778.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,000,279.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,341 shares of company stock valued at $16,678,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estee Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.
Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value
Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.