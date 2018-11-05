Q3 2019 Earnings Estimate for Rexnord Corp (RXN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Rexnord in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rexnord’s FY2019 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Shares of RXN opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Rexnord has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.48.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 16.99% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Rexnord news, Director Theodore D. Crandall acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $111,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rexnord by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 12,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

