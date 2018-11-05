Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Issued By DA Davidson

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) – DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boston Properties in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.64 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.66. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Boston Properties’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boston Properties to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.67.

BXP opened at $119.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.57. Boston Properties has a 52 week low of $111.57 and a 52 week high of $132.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BXP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,891,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,127,000 after purchasing an additional 715,086 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 560,624 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 418.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 583,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 471,065 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,540,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,636,000 after purchasing an additional 443,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 330.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 319,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,109,000 after purchasing an additional 245,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust, that develops, redevelops, acquires, manages, operates and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space totaling 50.2 million square feet and consisting of 166 office properties (including nine properties under construction), six residential properties (including three properties under construction), five retail properties and one hotel.

