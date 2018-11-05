Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Insulet Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Insulet in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PODD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Leerink Swann reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 1st. Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on shares of Insulet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Insulet to $115.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.20.

Insulet stock opened at $88.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -192.46 and a beta of 1.67. Insulet has a twelve month low of $63.05 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Shacey Petrovic sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.26, for a total value of $100,089.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,809 shares of company stock worth $704,659. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $184,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $225,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Insulet during the third quarter worth $227,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new stake in Insulet during the second quarter worth $274,000.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.