Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo Sells 52,406 Shares

Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $2,774,897.70. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 538,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,521,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ralph Izzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 1st, Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.57, for a total transaction of $2,755,035.99.

On Tuesday, September 4th, Ralph Izzo sold 49,829 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $2,621,005.40.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.14. The company had a trading volume of 14,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,047. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 63.1% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 2,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

