Prothena (PRTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 21,884.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Prothena stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.63. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $62.99.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.
About Prothena
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.
