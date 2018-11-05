Prothena (PRTA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share for the quarter.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.22 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 21,884.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.42%. On average, analysts expect Prothena to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $13.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $532.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.63. Prothena has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $62.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prothena stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.47% of Prothena worth $2,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

