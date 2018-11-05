Promotion Coin Price Down 1% Over Last Week (PC)

Promotion Coin (CURRENCY:PC) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. One Promotion Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and HADAX. Promotion Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $121,365.00 worth of Promotion Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Promotion Coin has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00150820 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00256434 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.83 or 0.10309862 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00012161 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Promotion Coin’s total supply is 8,750,000,000 tokens. The official website for Promotion Coin is www.pchain.io . Promotion Coin’s official Twitter account is @PromotionChain

Promotion Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Promotion Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Promotion Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Promotion Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

