Progressive Corp (PGR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “$60.39” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Progressive to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Argus raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th.

Get Progressive alerts:

In other Progressive news, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,064,571.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,856 shares in the company, valued at $17,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,600 shares of company stock worth $8,325,164. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 41,010.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,720,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,871 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 174.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,518,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,598 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 19.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,094,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,095,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 119.8% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,929,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,697 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $68.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. Progressive has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $72.72.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.45%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progressive will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.