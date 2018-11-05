Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $44,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 102,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 37,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 382.4% during the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 24,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 19,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 157,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,288,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.48, for a total value of $50,004.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,226,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Price Matthew sold 11,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $953,332.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,345 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $78.00 target price on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

Shares of PG opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $70.73 and a one year high of $93.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 19th will be issued a $0.7172 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Article: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.