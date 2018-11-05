Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $13,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,717,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,309,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,882 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,784,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,993,000 after acquiring an additional 379,237 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 580.5% during the second quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 3,776,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,384,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

FLOT opened at $50.86 on Monday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.1138 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.