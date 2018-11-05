Private Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 368,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,065 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $11,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3,384.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

Shares of FV opened at $27.76 on Monday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.56 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.