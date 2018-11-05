Printex Price Down 36.1% Over Last Week (PRTX)

Printex (CURRENCY:PRTX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 5th. During the last week, Printex has traded 36.1% lower against the dollar. One Printex coin can currently be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Printex has a total market cap of $94,233.00 and $412.00 worth of Printex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00070264 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006499 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Delizia (DELIZ) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011433 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Printex Coin Profile

Printex is a coin. Printex’s total supply is 14,484,944 coins and its circulating supply is 14,313,847 coins. Printex’s official Twitter account is @Printex_Team . Printex’s official website is www.printex.tech

Printex Coin Trading

Printex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Printex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Printex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Printex using one of the exchanges listed above.

