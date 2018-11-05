Primerica (PRI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Primerica to post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.12. Primerica had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $467.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primerica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Primerica alerts:

Shares of PRI stock opened at $113.47 on Monday. Primerica has a 52-week low of $87.80 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 1.16.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total transaction of $361,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,237,460.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider William A. Kelly sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $158,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,936,184.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $1,937,964 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Primerica to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.