Power Integrations (POWI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $110.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Power Integrations will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $143,740.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $36,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,649 shares of company stock worth $780,481 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 48.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 62.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

