Power Integrations (POWI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Loop Capital cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.20.
Shares of POWI stock opened at $58.69 on Monday. Power Integrations has a one year low of $47.35 and a one year high of $82.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.96.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $143,740.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,298.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $36,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,998.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,649 shares of company stock worth $780,481 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 48.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 61,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 62.3% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.
Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.