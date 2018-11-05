Power Co. of Canada (POW) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at Barclays

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Monday. Barclays’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities raised Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada stock traded up C$0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.69. 363,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,969. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$26.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.69.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.61 billion for the quarter.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.