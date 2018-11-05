Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,003 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Polaris Industries worth $3,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Polaris Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Polaris Industries in the second quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris Industries alerts:

PII stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. Polaris Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.01.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.29. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 43.14% and a net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Polaris Industries’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Polaris Industries from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (down from $109.00) on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Monday, October 15th. B. Riley raised Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Industries in a research report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.23.

Polaris Industries Profile

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Off-Road Vehicles (ORVs)/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, and Aftermarket. It offers ORVs, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility use; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, commercial, and industrial vehicles, as well as snow bike conversion kit systems.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.