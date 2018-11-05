PNM Resources (PNM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect PNM Resources to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of PNM opened at $38.14 on Monday. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PNM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PNM Resources from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

