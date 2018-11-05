Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Plains All American Pipeline’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.49. Plains All American Pipeline reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 76.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $3.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains All American Pipeline.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 23rd. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, VP Chris Herbold sold 10,591 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $279,072.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at $901,881.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.0% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 37,545,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $939,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,636 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,874,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $706,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,489 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 19.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,772,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $207,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,763 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $179,640,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.9% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 6,151,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $153,847,000 after acquiring an additional 113,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAA opened at $22.35 on Monday. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $27.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.66%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.