Pizza Pizza Royalty (PZA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

Pizza Pizza Royalty (TSE:PZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$131.06 million for the quarter.

Shares of PZA stock opened at C$8.51 on Monday. Pizza Pizza Royalty has a one year low of C$8.30 and a one year high of C$17.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pizza Pizza Royalty from C$15.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th.

About Pizza Pizza Royalty

Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp., through its subsidiary, Pizza Pizza Royalty Limited Partnership, owns and franchises quick service restaurants under the Pizza Pizza and Pizza 73 brands in Canada. As of January 1, 2018, the company had 758 restaurants in the royalty pool. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

