Pitcairn Co. Reduces Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Pitcairn Co. cut its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,745 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Intuit by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 60,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Intuit from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuit from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Guggenheim began coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.29.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.66, for a total value of $21,166,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 31,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.65, for a total value of $6,644,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,753,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 622,236 shares of company stock worth $137,883,071 in the last 90 days. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit stock opened at $212.98 on Monday. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.67 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 67.39% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Intuit’s payout ratio is 41.50%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

