Piper Jaffray Companies Boosts Starbucks (SBUX) Price Target to $60.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective increased by Piper Jaffray Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the coffee company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q1 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Starbucks from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Wedbush reissued a hold rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Starbucks from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.48. Starbucks has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $65.68.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Starbucks had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 166,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $8,783,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $809,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,832 shares of company stock worth $15,052,087. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 669.7% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $107,000. Fort L.P. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 155.6% during the second quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,748 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.